NABC Awards Recycled Ride at CARSTAR Apple Valley Grand Opening

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Sept. 1, 2022)—It was a special day all around in the south suburbs of Minneapolis/St. Paul as CARSTAR celebrated the opening of CARSTAR Apple Valley and U.S. Air Force veteran Joko Bryant received a refurbished 2016 Kia Forte as part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program.

In partnership with the NABC, CARSTAR Apple Valley performed the work on the vehicle that was donated by Allstate. Bryant was selected to receive the ride through the Airmen & Family Readiness Program, becoming the latest vehicle recipient through the Recycled Rides program that has awarded nearly 3,000 vehicles since 2007 at a total estimated value of $42 million. Bryant works part time and drives for Lyft with a vehicle borrowed from a friend, but now can obtain full-time work with reliable transportation of his own.

"Reliable transportation is something that most of us take for granted," said CARSTAR Sr. Field Performance Manager Ron Zappetillo at the ceremony to award the vehicle to Bryant. "But for the people who don't have a vehicle that they can depend on, it can represent a real hardship and make the simplest of activities like shopping, getting to and from a job, a very difficult challenge. The gift of reliable transportation can truly be life changing."

Handing over the keys to Bryant was Mike Bighley, who owns two shops in addition to CARSTAR Apple Valley. Minutes later, Bighley and his team celebrated something of their own as he cut the ribbon to officially christen the shop's CARSTAR era. To do that on the same day his shop helped someone in need made it all the more special.

"This is my first Recycled Ride, I'm definitely going to do another one," said Bighley. "... Just seeing the excitement in [Bryant] and his family's eyes, that made everything."

CARSTAR Apple Valley is the seventh CARSTAR location in the Twin Cities metro area.



