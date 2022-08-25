SEMA Opens New Garage in Michigan

Aug. 25, 2022—SEMA has announced a new facility that will feature an ADAS technology center.

According to Detroit Business, the new SEMA Garage will be 45,000 square feet. It will be located in Plymouth Township, Michigan, and will house a first-of-its-kind ADAS testing and research center.

Additionally, the facility will have an installation center. It will eventually expand to also include a four-wheel chassis dyno lab and a dyno lab that can test diesel and gasoline tailpipe emissions.

The facility has OEM measuring sessions, advanced tools and equipment, scanning services, a CARB-recognized emissions lab, and a training center for members to utilize.

Sitting at three times the size of a similar SEMA Garage in Diamond Bar, California, the new facility will dedicate 5,000 square feet exclusively to ADAS research.

The ADAS space will allow manufacturers to work on testing, research, the calibration of on-board ADAS systems and more.