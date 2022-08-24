University of the Aftermarket Foundation Awards $730K in Scholarships

Aug. 24, 2022—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has announced that the scholarships it has awarded for the upcoming school year have set a record.

According to a press release, a total of 461 scholarships have been awarded to students throughout the country. The record-setting monetary total of these scholarships is $731,350.

The individuals that received these scholarships are set to attend two-year or four-year colleges, universities or accredited automotive vocational programs. These students can study a variety of fields with an automotive mindset, ranging from mechanical or collision repair to business and engineering with an aftermarket-focused intention.

“We are very proud of the growth of the UAF scholarship program,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation via the press release. “This year marks the most scholarship funds awarded by UAF and its collaborating partners in the foundation’s history.”

A full list of this year's recipients can be viewed here.