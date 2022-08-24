MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0822 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

Shared Success

Advanced Approaches

The Importance of Profit and Loss Reports

Growing Stronger Every Day

Rains: Your Brand Identity

Looking Forward, Reacting Now

Growth in All Forms

Make Delivery an Unforgettable Event

Boggs: What Fear is Holding You Back?

From the Outside In

The No-Excuse Guide to Following OEM Repair Procedures

Menefee: Reusable Content in Social Media Marketing

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Awards $730K in Scholarships

August 24, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS money scholarship students University of the Aftermarket Foundation
scholarship

Aug. 24, 2022—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation has announced that the scholarships it has awarded for the upcoming school year have set a record.

According to a press release, a total of 461 scholarships have been awarded to students throughout the country. The record-setting monetary total of these scholarships is $731,350.

The individuals that received these scholarships are set to attend two-year or four-year colleges, universities or accredited automotive vocational programs. These students can study a variety of fields with an automotive mindset, ranging from mechanical or collision repair to business and engineering with an aftermarket-focused intention. 

“We are very proud of the growth of the UAF scholarship program,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation via the press release. “This year marks the most scholarship funds awarded by UAF and its collaborating partners in the foundation’s history.”

A full list of this year's recipients can be viewed here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Iowa Repair Shop Opens Bay for Body Work Following Storm

Classic Collision Announces New Florida Acquisition

Related Articles

Hundreds of Scholarships to be Awarded by University of the Aftermarket Foundation

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Announces Scholarships

You must login or register in order to post a comment.