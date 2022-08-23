MENU

CIF 2023 Annual Donor Program Begins

August 23, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 23, 2022—The Collision Industry Foundation has announced that its 2023 Annual Donor program has begun. 

According to a press release, the program recognizes individuals and organizations alike that make annual tax-deductible donations to CIF. These donations help support people in the collision repair industry that have been impacted by life-changing events. 

The levels of annual funding include: 

  • Up to $500: First Aid donor
  • $500 to <$1,000: Primary Care donor
  • $1,000 to <$5,000: Immediate Care donor
  • $5,000 to <$10,000: Urgent Care donor
  • Over $10,000: First Responder

The CIF Annual Donor Program was established in 2021.  In August/September of each year, CIF sends out invoices for the upcoming year to its annual donors. Special benefits are offered to donors who participate in this program. The work of CIF is only made possible through donations and donors. 

Learn more about the CIF Annual Donor Program here


