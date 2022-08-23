MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0822 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

Shared Success

Advanced Approaches

The Importance of Profit and Loss Reports

Growing Stronger Every Day

Rains: Your Brand Identity

Looking Forward, Reacting Now

Growth in All Forms

Make Delivery an Unforgettable Event

Boggs: What Fear is Holding You Back?

From the Outside In

The No-Excuse Guide to Following OEM Repair Procedures

Menefee: Reusable Content in Social Media Marketing

News

Classic Collision Announces New Florida Acquisition

August 23, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS acquisition auto body Classic Collision Florida
Classic-Collision.jpg

Aug. 23, 2022—Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new acquisition in Florida. 

According to a press release, Classic Collision has acquired East Coast Collision in Boynton Beach, Florida. East Coast Collision has been family owned and operated for 25 years. The acquisition of this auto body shop brings the Classic Collision total to 30 shops across the state of Florida.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire East Coast Collision team to the Classic Family. Their efficient and thoroughly trained staff has extensive experience with all types of vehicles, and we are confident they will be a great fit in our Miami market,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, via the press release.

Classic Collision has 191 facilities across 15 states. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CIF 2023 Annual Donor Program Begins

NHTSA Requests Additional Tesla Autopilot Information

Related Articles

Classic Collision Announces New Florida Acquisition

Classic Collision Announces A Classic Acquisition

You must login or register in order to post a comment.