Classic Collision Announces New Florida Acquisition

Aug. 23, 2022—Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new acquisition in Florida.

According to a press release, Classic Collision has acquired East Coast Collision in Boynton Beach, Florida. East Coast Collision has been family owned and operated for 25 years. The acquisition of this auto body shop brings the Classic Collision total to 30 shops across the state of Florida.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire East Coast Collision team to the Classic Family. Their efficient and thoroughly trained staff has extensive experience with all types of vehicles, and we are confident they will be a great fit in our Miami market,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, via the press release.

Classic Collision has 191 facilities across 15 states.



