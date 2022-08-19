MENU

Wisconsin Shop Celebrates 50 Years

August 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 19, 2022—A Wisconsin auto body shop is celebrating 50 years in business.

According to the Ozaukee Press, Kaliber Collision Repair in Port Washington, Wisconsin, was opened as Calibre Auto Body by Jon Reno in 1972. Reno's nephew  Bill Krzyzanek began working at the shop at age 15. 

Eventually, Reno got more into the business of painting motorcycle parts. He took over the painting side, and Krzyzanek managed the body shop. In 1990, Reno got out of the auto body side of the business entirely, so Krzyzanek took over the shop and renamed it Kaliber Collision Repair.

Throughout the years, the shop has built up a customer base and trusted workforce. Krzyzanek is even starting to teach the trade to his 14-year-old grandson. But Krzyzanek doesn't have plans to retire anytime soon. 

“It’s my hobby. I fix cars,” Krzyzanek said in the article. “I still am enthusiastic about it. Sometimes I’m sweeping floors and sometimes I’m putting a bumper on a car.”

Kaliber Collision Repair is celebrating its 50-year anniversary with an open house and customer car show on Aug. 27.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

