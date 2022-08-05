Annual CREF Golf Tournament Raises $100,000

Aug. 5, 2022—The 20th annual CREF golf fundraiser in mid-July generated $100,000 to benefit collision repair education programs, the organization announced via a press release.

A sold-out field of 146 participants drawn from all aspects of the collision repair industry gathered at Pittsburgh's Edgewood Country Club July 19 to enjoy some time out on the links and raise money for CREF and its mission to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students. A few top players took home prizes while everyone played a part in the event's success.

"Thank you to all of our sponsors, golfers, and volunteers who helped make our 20th annual golf fundraiser such an incredible success,” said CREF Managing Director Brandon Eckenrode in the press release. “Funds raised from this event allow CREF to continue supporting high school and college collision programs, students, and instructors across the country. We look forward to gathering everyone again in 2023 when the summer industry meetings take us to Indianapolis!”

Tom Wolf, director of business development, automotive refinish for PPG, which co-hosted the golf fundraiser, noted that sponsorships for the 2023 event are now available. Other sponsors for the 2022 tournament included AkzoNobel, Enterprise, BASF, Caliber Collision and dozens more.



