CIF Fundraising Gala Presents Check to Bryan Miller

Aug. 4, 2022—The Collision Industry Foundation recently hosted its annual fundraising gala.

According to a press release, the event took place July 20 at Howl at the Moon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

One major takeaway from the event occurred when CIF Trustee Jim Ocampo of Axalta Coatings System presented Bryan Miller with a check to aid in his ongoing recovery efforts.

Bryan Miller is a technician and painter from Ohio who is recovering from severe burns as a result of a body shop fire last September.

About 40 percent of the monetary total was donated to the "Bryan Miller" campaign, and CIF rounded that up to $15,000.

Bryan Miller, his fiancé, Kassi Nellett, and Miller's cousin Steve Legg were all in attendance at the event. It was the 11th Annual Fundraising Gala for CIF.