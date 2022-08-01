MENU

News

Toyota Recalls 75K Tacomas for Faulty Seat Anchors

August 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Capitalizing on Recalls

August 1, 2022—Toyota has announced a recall for some Tacoma models.

According to Consumer Reports, the recall impacts 75,316 pickup trucks from the model years of 2022 and 2023. 

The problem is related to the upper child seat anchors, which are reportedly not welded correctly. These anchors are used in the second row of the vehicle for installing child car seats. 

They are intended to prevent the seat from moving in the event of a collision. Improper welding results in an increased risk of injury.

Consumer Reports said that Toyota believes that 5 percent of Tacomas manufactured between Oct. 21, 2021 and May 28, 2022 are impacted. 

A fix for the problem is currently being developed by Toyota. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-September.

