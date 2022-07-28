MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

Coalition Updates ADAS Terminology Recommendations

July 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AAA ADAS Consumer Reports J.D. power National Safety Council PAVE SAE International terminology
driverwindshield.jpg
Pexels

July 28, 2022—A coalition focused on "Clearing the Confusion" has released recommendations for universal terminology surrounding ADAS features.

According to the AAA Newsroom, the coalition consists of AAA,, Consumer Reports, National Safety Council, J.D. Power, PAVE, and SAE International. The efforts surrounding "Clearing the Confusion" began in 2019 and resulted in a list of standardized terms in 2020 that were endorsed by the U.S. Department of Transportation. 

The purpose of this terminology is to streamline information, establishing consistency for consumers across elements like owner's manuals, window stickers, marketing materials, and more. 

There are six categories on the coalition's list, including collision intervention, collision warning, driving control assistance, parking assistance, driver monitoring, and other driver assistance systems. The newest category is driver monitoring, which was just added this year.

The coalition encourages automakers, safety organizations, regulators, journalists, and stakeholders to use this terminology in order to reduce confusion for drivers across the board. The coalition believes that, with ADAS features becoming more and more prevalent, standardized language is increasingly important when referring to the various ADAS elements that are available. 

The coalition's recommendations can be read here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NHTSA Adds Fatal Motorcyclist Crash to Tesla Investigation

Advanced Approaches

Related Articles

Challenges to Standardizing ADAS Terminology

Bosch Updates ADAS Coverage

You must login or register in order to post a comment.