News

Thieves Steal Vehicles, $5K of Wheels and Tires from Shop

July 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 18, 2022—An auto body shop in Massachusetts recently fell victim to major thievery.

According to the Framingham Source, thieves stole $5,000 worth of wheels and tires from Eurosport Auto Body, as well as two vehicles. The robbery of the Framingham, Massachusetts, shop was reported at 6:50 a.m. on July 13.

The unidentified suspects made off with a white Honda Accord and a black Nissan Rogue, according to Framingham Police Lieutenant Rachel Mickens.

The vehicles had not been recovered at the time of reporting. A door at the auto body shop also faced damages as a result of the break-in. 

