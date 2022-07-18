Thieves Steal Vehicles, $5K of Wheels and Tires from Shop

July 18, 2022—An auto body shop in Massachusetts recently fell victim to major thievery.

According to the Framingham Source, thieves stole $5,000 worth of wheels and tires from Eurosport Auto Body, as well as two vehicles. The robbery of the Framingham, Massachusetts, shop was reported at 6:50 a.m. on July 13.

The unidentified suspects made off with a white Honda Accord and a black Nissan Rogue, according to Framingham Police Lieutenant Rachel Mickens.

The vehicles had not been recovered at the time of reporting. A door at the auto body shop also faced damages as a result of the break-in.