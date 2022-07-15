New York Teen and Shop Owner Bond During Career Day

July 15, 2022—A New York teenager and an auto body technician recently spent career day together.

According to MYNBC 5, fourteen-year-old Liam Perry reached out to LaGoy's Automotive of West Chazy owner Nick LaGoy to ask if he could shadow LaGoy for career day. LaGoy agreed.

When Perry visited the shop, him and LaGoy realized that they both sometimes use mobility assistance. Perry has scoliosis and often uses a walker. LaGoy is partially paralyzed from a past snowmobile accident and will sometimes use an electric wheelchair as a result.

"It took a lot of courage, you know, you've gotta be brave to just show up and not worry about what other people are gonna think because you have a small disability," said LaGoy, according to MYNBC 5.

Perry is the youngest person that LaGoy has had shadow him. But Perry's love of cars is strong despite his age.

"I gave him jobs all day long and he did them without question, not really knowing how to do certain things, but just stepped right up and tried it," said LaGoy.

Perry enjoyed spending the day learning from LaGoy, and LaGoy said Perry is always welcome back at the shop.