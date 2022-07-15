MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

New York Teen and Shop Owner Bond During Career Day

July 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Apprentice career advice hands-on-training New York teens
tool-set.jpg

July 15, 2022—A New York teenager and an auto body technician recently spent career day together.

According to MYNBC 5, fourteen-year-old Liam Perry reached out to LaGoy's Automotive of West Chazy owner Nick LaGoy to ask if he could shadow LaGoy for career day. LaGoy agreed. 

When Perry visited the shop, him and LaGoy realized that they both sometimes use mobility assistance. Perry has scoliosis and often uses a walker. LaGoy is partially paralyzed from a past snowmobile accident and will sometimes use an electric wheelchair as a result. 

"It took a lot of courage, you know, you've gotta be brave to just show up and not worry about what other people are gonna think because you have a small disability," said LaGoy, according to MYNBC 5. 

Perry is the youngest person that LaGoy has had shadow him. But Perry's love of cars is strong despite his age.  

"I gave him jobs all day long and he did them without question, not really knowing how to do certain things, but just stepped right up and tried it," said LaGoy.

Perry enjoyed spending the day learning from LaGoy, and LaGoy said Perry is always welcome back at the shop. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Latest Quarterly 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Opens

Crash Champions Absorbs Service King with New Investment

Related Articles

New York Woman Pursues Collision Repair Program, Finds Career

Shop Owner and Bodybuilder Discusses Her Career

You must login or register in order to post a comment.