News

Fatal Tesla Crash Added to NHTSA Investigations

July 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS crash investigation NHTSA tesla
July 11, 2022—A recent fatal crash involving a Tesla is going under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to TechCrunch, a pedestrian was killed in the crash, which involved a 2018 Tesla Model 3. The crash occurred in California and the investigation was just opened this month. 

NHTSA investigations are nothing new for Tesla. The Administration's special crash investigations program has 45 open cases that relate to ADAS and automated driving, and 36 of those involve Tesla vehicles. Eleven of the Tesla crashes involved had 15 fatalities overall. 

Tesla has an ADAS called Autopilot. NHTSA has stated that it will expand its Autopilot evaluation to a level that includes engineering analysis. This is in an effort to accurately determine the risks involved with operating Autopilot and Tesla systems. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

