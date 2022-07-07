MENU

News

Southeast Collision Conference Celebrates Inaugural Year

July 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
class

July 7, 2022—The Southeast Collision Conference has reflected upon its inaugural year.

According to a press release, the conference took place from June 23 to June 25, 2022 in Richburg, South Carolina. The Southeast Collision Conference was hosted by the Carolinas Collision Association, Gulf States Collision Association and Tennessee Collision Repairers Association.

The conference had classes taught by industry trainers, exhibitor booths, raffle prizes, an awards dinner, and a Recycled Rides giveaway.

“Feedback was 98 percent positive,” Josh Kent, executive director of CCA, GSCA and TCRA, said in the press release. “Vendors indicated that attendees represented quality shops that came with a specific purpose – they asked questions and made purchases. But more importantly, I think people felt the vibe was different at the Southeast Collision Conference than at other shows with regard to community and networking. We want people to meet each other, have a good time and truly enjoy themselves.”

The overarching sentiment of the conference this year was the importance of community values being fostered between shops and associations. 

Planning is underway for next year's conference. Those interested in learning more can look for future updates here.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

