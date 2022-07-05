Massachusetts CARSTAR Owner Celebrates 40 Years in the Industry

July 5, 2022—An owner of multiple body shops is celebrating 40 years in the auto body industry.

According to Telegram & Gazette, Bob Waldron runs Waldron’s A-1 CARSTAR auto body shop in Lancaster, Massachusetts as well as CARSTAR locations in Marlborough and Worcester. Additionally, he runs Henna Color-Tech Auto Body in Clinton.

Waldron grew up in Marlborough and liked doing mechanical work from a young age. He opened his first auto body shop not long after graduating from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School and has been in the industry ever since.

Waldron visits his shops each day and takes pride in the longevity that he has seen in his employees. Across his four shops, he has over 50 team members, and some have been with him for more than 30 years.

“I have some great employees,” Waldron said to Telegram & Gazette. “[Which] makes my job easier.”

Waldron noted that fixing cars is just one component of the overall work done at his shops. He mentioned the process of planning for the work to get done and ordering the parts as important, especially in today's industry.

“We replace more than we repair today,” Waldron said to Telegram & Gazette.

He also mentioned that information and technology has come a long way over the years, and along with that, the availability of parts has proven to be a persistent issue in the industry. But regardless, for Waldron customer service continues to be a high priority.

“Potential customers should know we are here for them,” Waldron said. He also shared that the business model is: "Relax, we’ll take it from here.”

Waldron's CARSTAR also participates in the "Recycled Ride Program," and is currently working on a car that will be donated to an Army Reserve soldier in need.