Kentucky Shop Still Seeing Damage From December Storms

July 1, 2022—An auto body shop in Kentucky is still feeling the effects of a massive storm from December.

According to 14 News, deadly storms ripped through the Madisonville, Kentucky, area on December 10, 2021. Months have passed since then, but Hawkins Auto Body is still receiving and working on cars damaged by the storms.

“We’ve seen a lot in the 35 years we’ve been here, and I’d say this last tornado tops the cake on damaged cars," said Mark Kurtz, the shop's general manager.

The shop is doing its best to catch up to the demand, but the persistent industry-wide shortage of parts adds an extra layer of complexity to the issue.

“The simplest thing cripples the repair process,” said Kurtz in the article. “You could need 70 parts to fix a car, but you can only get 69 of them in.”

Nevertheless, shop employees are committed to putting in the hours necessary to do their part in helping their community get back on the road.