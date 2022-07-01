MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

Kentucky Shop Still Seeing Damage From December Storms

July 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto body collision repair storm damage Vehicle
stormsky.jpg

July 1, 2022—An auto body shop in Kentucky is still feeling the effects of a massive storm from December.

According to 14 News, deadly storms ripped through the Madisonville, Kentucky, area on December 10, 2021. Months have passed since then, but Hawkins Auto Body is still receiving and working on cars damaged by the storms.

“We’ve seen a lot in the 35 years we’ve been here, and I’d say this last tornado tops the cake on damaged cars," said Mark Kurtz, the shop's general manager. 

The shop is doing its best to catch up to the demand, but the persistent industry-wide shortage of parts adds an extra layer of complexity to the issue. 

“The simplest thing cripples the repair process,” said Kurtz in the article. “You could need 70 parts to fix a car, but you can only get 69 of them in.”

Nevertheless, shop employees are committed to putting in the hours necessary to do their part in helping their community get back on the road. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AkzoNobel Announces Partnership With Lincoln Tech

NABC Hosts First Responder Emergency Extrication Demonstration

Related Articles

NC Shop Leveled Due to Damage from Heavy Snow

Insurance Losses from Hail Damage on the Rise

You must login or register in order to post a comment.