Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Texas and South Carolina

June 28, 2022—Classic Collision has announced two new acquisitions.

According to a press release, the collision repair operator has acquired Jones Auto Wrecking Company in Florence, South Carolina, and Gabe's Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Gabe's has served the San Antonio area for over a decade. Jones Auto Wrecking Company has been in the industry for over a century.

“We are excited to welcome the Jones Auto Wrecking and Gabe’s Collision Center teams to the Classic Family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings. With a steady pace, we will continue to advance our presence and growth across the country,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision in the press release.

Classic Collision has 186 repair facilities across 15 states.