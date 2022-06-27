MENU

CARSTAR Chicagoland Presented with Rookie of the Year Award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

June 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 27, 2022—The CARSTAR Chicagoland business group has been awarded its 2019 Rookie of the Year Plaque by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Chicago Chapter.

According to a press release, delivery of the plaque was delayed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award was presented by the Foundation's Chapter Director David Oshinski.

The CARSTAR Chicagoland team has raised more than $9,000 in 2022 so far. This money goes towards supporting research and advocacy for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The team also plans on sponsoring a dinner and sponsoring a hole at their annual golf outing in August. The golf event raised nearly $20,000 last year. 

“It was an honor to win this award and our team is so excited to receive the plaque,” said Tony Mistrata, owner, CARSTAR Mistrata’s, located in New Lenox, Illinois, in the press release. “Getting involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has been extremely rewarding. Our teams have been eager to give back to the community and this has been the perfect fit.”

The plaque was awarded to the team at their June business group meeting held at an Axalta facility.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

