CARSTAR Opens New Location in Minnesota

June 24, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of a new location in Minnesota.

According to a press release, CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center is owned by Mike Bighley, who has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years.

“This is now my third facility that has grown to reach the CARSTAR standard, a very exciting and rewarding process,” said Mike Bighley in the press release. “The values that CARSTAR embody align perfectly with what I want my centers to be, making it a great fit. Additionally, the support from the CARSTAR team has been crucial in helping me enhance my facilities.”

The location in Apple Valley, Minnesota, is 15,000 square feet and has a team of 13 employees. The location is also I-CAR Gold certified.