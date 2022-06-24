MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0622 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

From Finance to Fender Benders

Pros and Cons of Mobile Repair Services

Snap Shop: TNT Auto Body and Service

Collision Repair’s Greatest Marketing Challenge

Iron-Clad Paper Protection

Menefee: Put an End to Free Body Supplies

Setting Future Standards

Maintaining Your Million-Dollar Baby

To Rent or To Own?

Cropper: Work Your Certs

The Battle Rages On

Build Up to Bounce Back

News

CARSTAR Opens New Location in Minnesota

June 24, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CARSTAR location Minnesota new
CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center.jpg
CARSTAR

June 24, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of a new location in Minnesota.

According to a press release, CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center is owned by Mike Bighley, who has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years.

“This is now my third facility that has grown to reach the CARSTAR standard, a very exciting and rewarding process,” said Mike Bighley in the press release. “The values that CARSTAR embody align perfectly with what I want my centers to be, making it a great fit. Additionally, the support from the CARSTAR team has been crucial in helping me enhance my facilities.”

The location in Apple Valley, Minnesota, is 15,000 square feet and has a team of 13 employees. The location is also I-CAR Gold certified. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Service King Opens LEED Certified Facility

Caliber Collision Reaches 1,500 Locations

Related Articles

CARSTAR Opens in Minnesota

You must login or register in order to post a comment.