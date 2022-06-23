Caliber Collision Reaches 1,500 Locations

June 23, 2022—Caliber Collision has announced that the company has hit 1,500 centers nationwide.

According to a press release, Caliber hit this milestone upon the opening of a new center in Greenville, South Carolina.

Caliber has over 24,000 team members across the country. The Caliber family of brands includes Caliber Auto Care, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Collision.

“This would not be possible without the commitment of every Caliber teammate to deliver our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life to our customers and the communities that we proudly serve,” said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders in the press release. “We are also grateful to our valued clients and vendor partners for their support of Caliber’s purpose. Our partnerships have been, and will continue to be, instrumental to Caliber’s growth journey.”