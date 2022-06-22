Crash Champions Acquires Mike's Auto Body

June 22, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Mike's Auto Body, a family-owned collision repair multi-shop operator.

According to a press release, all 17 of the Mike's Auto Body locations in the greater San Francisco Bay Area will close in August 2022 and then will proceed to operate under the Crash Champions name. This brings the grand total of Crash Champions locations in California to 51.

“California has been a major focus for us, as evident by our many transactions in the market over the last few years,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions in the press release. “With the addition of Mike’s Auto Body—and the experienced team behind their success—our platform now includes powerful assets and capabilities in the center of Northern California. Combined with our strong presence throughout the greater Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego regions, we are now one of the top players in almost every major market of the state. This is yet another key milestone in our incredible growth story, and we are just getting started.”

Mike's Auto Body was founded in 1972 by Mike Rose. Current Mike's Auto Body team members Mike Rose, Brennan Rose, and Ragen Rose-Ortland will become equity holders following this transition.

“After five decades of building this business into the respected leader it is today, I could not be prouder to partner with Matt Ebert and Crash Champions to begin a new chapter,” said Founder Mike Rose in the press release. “This is a tremendous day in our history, and we are all very excited to take this next step.”