News

Maaco Highlights Father and Son Shop for Father's Day

June 16, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
June 16, 2022—In honor of the upcoming Father's Day holiday, Maaco is recognizing Maaco Sandy, which is operated by a father and son duo.

According to a press release, owner Greg Hill has worked with his son Kenneth (KJ) over the last four years. KJ joined just two weeks after Greg purchased the shop, which is located in Sandy, Utah. 

“Previous to this, I had never worked with any family members in my career,” said Greg Hill, owner of Maaco Sandy in the press release. “While there were times that we both drove each other crazy, our relationship has grown to that of best friends as well as father and son.”

KJ recently left Maaco Sandy and now works as an operations coach for Maaco corporate. Greg continues to operate Maaco Sandy.

“Working with him has been the greatest blessing of owning my own shop,” said Greg in the press release. “We have laughed together and cried together. Through it all, I have watched him grow and become his own person.”

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

