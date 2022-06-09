CARSTAR Welcomes 2 New Facilities in Houston

June 9, 2022—CARSTAR has announced the opening of two new locations.

According to a press release, both facilities will be located in Houston, Texas. Both are family owned and operated by Mohammad Shuaeb.

“Both of our locations feature the newest and best equipment on the market so we can facilitate a large volume of repairs,” said Mohammad Shuaeb, owner, CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery and CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell in the press release. “Our teams are very talented, well-trained, and certified to conduct business at the level of quality promised by CARSTAR. We are ready to serve our customers in the Houston area with the added support of CARSTAR.”

The CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell facility is over 30,000 square feet with 25 employees. It is I-CAR Gold Class Certified.

CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery is 25,000 square feet and is looking to bring in more employees to aid in their operations and growth.

“CARSTAR provides independent owners with dedicated resources to enhance their operations, training tools, enhanced buying power for their procurement needs, and much more – all geared at helping owners take their business to the next level,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands in the press release. “Mohammad and his teams are poised to deliver the highest level of repair quality and services, with the resources of CARSTAR, partnered with the large and equipped facilities like the CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell and CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery. We can’t wait to see the team in Houston thrive!”

CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell can be found at 159 Tidwell Road in Houston and CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery is at 11837 W Montgomery Road in Houston.