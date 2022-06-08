Crash Champions Announces Daniel Briones, Chief Marketing Officer

June 8, 2022—Crash Champions has announced that Daniel Briones will take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

According to a press release, Briones was previously vice president of marketing and brand for Crash Champions prior to this new role. He will now oversee go-to-market brand strategies as a member of the company's executive leadership team.

Briones brings 25 years of experience in the automotive space to this role. He originally joined Crash Champions in July 2021 as a marketing consultant before rising in the ranks.

“We could not be more pleased to announce the promotion of Danny from vice president to CMO,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions in the press release. “Since Danny arrived at Crash just one year ago, he has been an integral part of our team, bringing his acumen, professionalism, and tenacity to every project and initiative he runs. Time and again, he has shown himself to be a trusted executive who thinks strategically and executes at the highest level. We are fortunate to have him, and I look forward to his continued contributions to the company, now as a member of Crash’s C-Suite Team."

This news comes after a recent announcement celebrating Crash Champions reaching 200 locations across the country.

“I am truly honored with the trust Matt and the executive team have put in me,” said Briones. “The Crash team is a group of dedicated men and women who demonstrate their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction each and every day, and I look forward to helping sustain this ongoing legacy as CMO. Moreover, as the company continues to grow at a record pace, the role of our marketing and brand programs will take on increased importance as we communicate to new markets -- and new customers -- what Crash Champions stands for and how we do business.”