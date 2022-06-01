MENU

June CIECA Webinar to Cover EV Impact

June 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
laptop
Unsplash

June 1, 2022—The June CIECAST Webinar is all about electric vehicles.

According to a press release, the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association webinar on June 23 will be titled "Charged for Success: Understanding EV Trends and Their Impact."

The featured speaker will be Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International, Inc., an Enlyte company.

For his job, Mandell works with insurance executives, collision repairers and material damage leaders.

“Sales of EVs grew by 85 percent in 2021 while sales of light-duty vehicles increased by just three percent over the same period,” said Mandell in the press release. “As more consumers embrace EVs and automakers promise an all-electric lineup, insurers and repairers must prepare for dramatic changes to the way they manage collision claims.”

Topics covered in the live webinar will include the differentiating factors in EV construction and technology, challenges in EV repair, necessary technological enhancements, the market factors that drive EV adoption and the effect of EV sales on claim cost and frequency. 

All industry segments are welcome to the webinar, including members and non-members of CIECA. Registration can be done online beforehand and is free. The webinar takes place on June 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT.

