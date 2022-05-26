Toyota Auto Body California and CREF Donate Quarter Panels

May 26, 2022—Toyota Auto Body California has donated almost 1,000 quarter panels to collision repair students through the Collision Repair Education Fund.

According to a press release, the 944 donated quarter panels are valued at a total of $632,480. These donations are intended to benefit collision repair educational programs all around the country.

The quarter panels will be distributed to more than 100 schools, which will allow for over 3,000 students to have access to and learn from them.

“This type of in-kind donation is mentioned as one of the most needed items by collision programs across the US,” said CREF Director of Marketing and Project Management Amber Ritter in the press release. “This is truly an example of a donation that allows students to learn, practice and hone the important skills that lead to rewarding careers. Repetitions are an important part of the learning process, and Toyota’s donation is helping to make that possible.”

Motivating factors for this donation include equipping future collision repairers with hands-on experience and giving instructors access to parts that they may not be able to ordinarily afford for their programs.

“Technician shortage concerns come up every time I talk to our certified collision centers, field offices and the industry,” Toyota Motor North America Collision Repair and Refinish Manager Kazuyo Jones said in the press release. “When Toyota comes across those part or vehicle donation opportunities, our organization wants to utilize those opportunities for people who need them. We need to energize the industry by doing what we can to support its future workforce.”