Crash Champions Announces New Acquisitions, Celebrates 200 Locations

May 25, 2022—Crash Champions has announced that they are expanding their presence with the recent acquisitions of Jost Collision and Garage in New Jersey and Syrena Collision Center in Pennsylvania. Both acquisitions involve two shop locations each. The acquisitions in New Jersey officially get Crash Champions to 200 locations total.

According to a press release, Crash Champions employs over 3,500 individuals across 20 states.

“This is a tremendous time to be a part of the Crash Champions family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash in the press release. “While we have undergone a tremendous expansion over the past three years – growing from a regional player to one of the nation’s fastest growing independent collision repair companies – we still operate by the same core principles that guided us on day one as a single shop. To hit 200 locations now is a significant milestone for our entire team, and I could not be prouder of the champions that we employ and the legacy they have helped our organization build.”

The first Crash Champions location opened in New Lennox, Illinois, in 1999. Their overall mergers and acquisition strategy has grown the company by 2,400 percent since 2019.

Their acquisitions of Jost Collision and Garage in Neptune City and Wall Township, New Jersey are what got the company to 200 locations.

“Vehicle repair has run in our family’s blood for over eight decades, during which time four generations of Josts have provided valuable collision repair services to our neighbors,” said Barry Jost, owner of Jost Collision in the press release. “We have striven for quality, excellence and superior craftmanship in everything we do, and under the leadership of Matt and the Crash Champions team, I know our community residents will continue to receive only the highest levels of service and repair when they bring in their vehicles.”

Crash Champions also recently acquired Syrena Collision Center in Montgomeryville and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, further bulking up their presence in the state.

Upon reaching 200 locations, Ebert released a congratulatory video to the Crash Champions team. To celebrate, there will be multiple simultaneous luncheons taking place for Crash Champions locations and team members.



