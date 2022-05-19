MENU

I-CAR Opens Nominations for Top Industry Awards

May 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 19, 2022—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced that online nominations are now open for the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award.

According to a press release, the Russ Verona Memorial Award was established in memory of Russ Verona himself, who operated the first ever Gold Class business. This award honors a Gold Class shop that portrays a positive industry image and promotes technical training.

The Jeff Silver Award is named after Jeff Silver who is touted as a "forefather" of the Gold Class Program and Platinum designation according to the press release. He currently is a Platinum Individual. This award is granted to an individual who values training and professional growth.

“It’s gratifying to me that our top two industry awards are named after Russ and Jeff”, said Nick Notte, I-CAR, Vice-President-Sales and Marketing in the press release. “I consider them both to be mentors, having significant impact on my career. These two awards are truly as special as the industry leaders they represent.”

These awards are in recognition of the 2021 performance year, and nominations are open for both until July 29, 2022. Learn more about the awards and how to nominate here.

