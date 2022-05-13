MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

AASP Demonstration Planned for Massachusetts State House

May 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AASP-MA demonstration labor rates legislation Vehicle
Illustrated people working together to put assemble a puzzle.

May 13, 2022—A demonstration and motorcade is scheduled for May 18 in response to a state hearing in Massachusetts on labor rate reimbursement for collision repairs.

According to a press release, the demonstration will include auto body shop owners, employees, vo-tech students, family members and supporters. There will also be a motorcade of flatbed trucks with damaged vehicles on top circling the area. It will take place in front of the State House. 

This group is protesting low reimbursement rates set by insurance companies. Labor rates have increased $10 since 1988 while the Consumer Price Index has gone up by 137.7 percent. Insurance premiums have increased by 254 percent.

“It’s tremendously unfair to consumers who pay thousands of dollars in premiums to have their insurance companies tell them they’re not going to cover the cost of their repairs. We’ve done our best to bring attention to this issue, but at this point we need to make it clear to insurers and consumers that we cannot do this work at the current reimbursement rates,” says Brian Bernard, co-owner of Total Care Accident Repair in Raynham, Massachusetts according to the press release. 

A report issued on April 13 by the Special Commission on Auto Body Labor Rates outlines the issues that need a vote by the state legislature to rectify.

The Collision Course event, led by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts, is scheduled for May 18 at 10:30 a.m. There will be many speakers at the demonstration including state representatives, auto body professionals and more. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Tesla, Hyundai, Subaru ADAS Vehicles Collision Tested by AAA

asTech Partners With Driven Brands

Related Articles

Massachusetts Panel Calls for Increased Auto Body Labor Rates

AASP/MA Pushes For Labor Rate Reform

You must login or register in order to post a comment.