News

CIECA May Webinar Covers Data Sharing

May 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Computer

May 10, 2022—This month, the topic of the CIECAST Webinar will be "Data Sharing in the Collision Industry and Its Unintended Consequences".

According to a press release, the live broadcast will feature Pete Tagliapietra, managing director at DATATOUCH, LLC.

Tagliapietra will discuss the importance of Personal Identification Information, repair data privacy and security trends in the collision industry.

His presentation will also touch on the unintended consequences that surround vehicle owner's personal information as well as repair data privacy. He will share the details of how important it is to give collision repair facilities and customers the ability to control information sharing efforts. 

“We all recognize the positive impact that CIECA Standards have had on our industry,” says Tagliapietra in the press release. “It has allowed information to be shared with all segments of the collision industry.”

This webinar is free and open to all industry segments, including both members and non-members of CIECA. It will be held on May 24 at 11 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m. CST/ 2 p.m. EST. Attendees must register in advance.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

