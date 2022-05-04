MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

Delayed Parts, Labor Shortages Cause Problems for Body Shops

May 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS costs to repair labor parts supply chain
repair777

May 4, 2022—Body shops are currently navigating a frustrating combination of backordered parts and labor shortages, which is causing increased customer wait periods and increased costs.

According to the Journal Inquirer, some shops have started implementing the use of used parts when possible due to the difficulty of accessing new parts at this time.  

"If you don't have parts, you can't finish the job," said Sean Scalley, a body shop manager at Lynch Toyota in Manchester, Connecticut, according to the Journal Inquirer. 

Shop owners have reported that some vehicles they are working on have had to wait up to six months for parts, which range from bumpers and doors to airbags and dashboards. 

The difficulty in getting these parts has created an increase in demand, which results in higher costs that seem to keep going up. Inevitably, this causes an increase in the cost of the overall repair job.

"The hardest part about it is trying to keep customers informed," said Jeff Olender, one of the owners of Olender's Inc. in Vernon, Connecticut, according to the article. 

On top of long wait times and high prices, body shops are also feeling the impact of labor shortages. Some shop owners report being understaffed while simultaneously having to account for the same amount of work coming into their shops that they would have were they fully staffed. 

Shops seem to be having difficulty attracting younger qualified people into the trade as older employees begin to retire. This throws off the balance, creates smaller staff sizes and can also attribute to longer wait times for customers.

"There's not a lot of people who want to get into body work," said Adronne Knight, an employee at Maaco Auto Body in Manchester, according to the article. "People can go work at Amazon and make a similar amount." 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Driven Brands Acquires All Star Glass

AutoVitals Partners With Facepay

Related Articles

Shops Prep For EV Supply Shortages From Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Body Shops See Delays Due To Parts Shortage

Labor Strike Leads to Ford Steering Wheel Shortages

You must login or register in order to post a comment.