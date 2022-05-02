MENU

Driven Brands Expands Partnership With Women's Industry Network

May 2, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
handshake

May 2, 2022—Driven Brands has expanded its partnership with the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) for 2022, continuing its commitment to providing career growth and leadership opportunities for women in the paint, collision and glass repair industry.

WIN's mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies.

“We are proud to support WIN and their efforts to recruit, train and guide women in the collision repair industry,” says Sabrina Thring, U.S. collision chief operating officer, Driven Brands in a press release.  “As more women join our industry as technicians, customer service representatives, facility owners or corporate team members, it is important to us that we support them. We also want to ensure that young women see the collision repair industry as a fruitful career path with many vibrant opportunities.”

WIN is committed to financially supporting females who demonstrate their desire to excel in the field of Collision Repair. It offers a variety of scholarships and financial awards that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities, and enrichment events to qualified applicants. In addition, each scholarship recipient receives a one-year membership to WIN to further support their journey and provide a sense of community as they pursue their goals.

As part of Driven Brands partnership with WIN, it supports a number of scholarships annually, and offers internships and job opportunities for students and recent graduates.

