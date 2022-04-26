MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

ABRA Franchise Owners Utilizing Solar Power

April 26, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ABRA Auto Body costs energy Franchise Green Solar Power
solarpanelresize.jpg

April 26, 2022—There are many ABRA Auto Body locations implementing solar power at their facilities, according to a press release.

“We added solar panels about four years ago,” said Frank Runion, general manager for ABRA Auto Body Repair of Cleveland, Tennessee in the press release. “Our main motivators were energy savings and the energy improvement tax credit. Since then, we’ve had no maintenance, which is great, and the panels have performed very well. It was a smart investment.”

The Solar Energy Industry Association states that energy can account for almost 20 percent of a commercial building's expenses. Making the switch to solar has helped these ABRA locations lower their electricity bills by up to 40 percent, which in turn improves their bottom line. 

Many states also have tax incentives when it comes to going solar. including the federal Investment Tax Credit which is a credit for 30 percent of the total system cost.

ABRA can provide franchise members looking to incorporate energy-efficient elements into their shops with the proper resources to do so. These elements can include energy audits and process reviews or tool and technology guidance. 

 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Massachusetts Panel Calls for Increased Auto Body Labor Rates

3M Acquires LeanTec

Related Articles

Elon Musk: Tesla Superchargers Being Converted to Solar/Battery Power

Maaco Seeks New Franchise Owners

You must login or register in order to post a comment.