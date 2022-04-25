CARSTAR Owner Practices "Green" Collision Repair

April 25, 2022—A multi-store CARSTAR owner with locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area brings a "green" perspective and process to collision repair, according to a press release.

Jason Wong took an interest in hybrid and electric vehicle collision repair after purchasing a Tesla several years back. Becoming an electric vehicle owner and customer gave him a new perspective, and inspired him to incorporate more advanced training, tools and technology into his shops in regards to repairing these types of vehicles.

“Many electric and hybrid vehicle owners don’t think about being in an accident, therefore they don’t have a repair plan in mind if one occurs,” said Wong in the press release. “But if you drive in San Francisco traffic, there are ample opportunities for a fender bender to happen.”

For Wong, "green" collision repair is about more than the act of simply throwing items in a recycling bin. He believes in approaching the complex issue of effective hybrid and electric collision repair head-on, ultimately improving service and safety for his customers.

Wong credits the resources provided by CARSTAR for helping him get to this point.

“The team at CARSTAR helped us determine what was needed to repair the primary makes and models we see on the road today and earn the OEM certifications for each one,” said Wong in the press release. “They also provide the training and education needed to keep our team members up-to-speed on this quickly changing technology. Today, we have dedicated hybrid and electric vehicle repair areas in our locations to handle the growing demand for these vehicles.”

Image: CARSTAR