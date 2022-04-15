2022 WIN Educational Conference Extends Registration Deadline

April 15, 2022—The Women's Industry Network (WIN) has announced that it will extend its in-person registration closing date to Friday, April 22, for its 2022 Annual Education Conference, according to a press release.

The conference is being held in Greenville, South Carolina, from May 2-4.

“We are looking forward to bringing our WIN community together again this year. We can’t wait to reconnect,” Jenny Anderson, WIN Chair says in the press release. “Whether it’s experiencing the networking and mentorship that always flourishes at the conference or getting to reunite with amazing women in the industry that come from all over the country; we’re thrilled to be able to again offer a flexible conference experience for our supporters and members.”

There will be presentations and panels taking place over the course of the entire event, including topics that are relevant to today's industry whilst offering strategy and insight.

The conference is hybrid, meaning that participants are able to attend in-person or virtually. The deadline for virtual attendees to register is Friday, April 29.