MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

News

Wake Tech Opens New Facility, Adds Collision Repair Degree

April 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS class collision repair community college North Carolina Technical Training
Students at graduation

April 14, 2022—In an effort to help fill jobs and garner interest in automotive repair around their county, Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, North Carolina, has opened a state-of-the-art repair facility for its students.

According to an article by WRL, Wake Tech hopes that the new Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence, which opened its doors on Wednesday, will triple the number of students in their automotive systems technology program. They have even added a new degree program in collision repair. 

Named after automotive industry legend Rick Hendrick, the $42 million facility has 16,500 square feet. It houses an automotive systems lab with 13 lifts and two wheel alignment machines. In addition, there is a 15,000 square foot collision repair lab with two frame straighteners, four paint booths and six lifts.

But it doesn't stop there. The Hendrick Center also includes a performance lab and testing rooms for transmissions and engines, three computer labs, a conference room, a welding lab and eight general classroom areas. The facility also has glass walls inside to allow visitors to watch the students train in real time. 


Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff

Weirs Buick GMC Makes $25K Donation to Collision Repair Student Program

Registration Opens for ASE Spring Certification

Related Articles

Hendrick Automotive Pledges $1 Million to New Tech Facility

Community College Opens State-of-the-Art Collision Repair Facility

Massive Collision Repair Facility Opens in Alabama

You must login or register in order to post a comment.