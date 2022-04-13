MENU

News

Registration Opens for ASE Spring Certification

April 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff
KEYWORDS ASE certification test Testing
April 13, 2022—Spring registration is now open for over 50 ASE certification tests. Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected tests. 

According to a press release, ASE certification tests cover almost every aspect of the motor vehicle service and repair industry. Testing is available throughout the year, and is conducted on days, weekends and nights at around 450 test centers. 

Registration is available through the ASE website. Additionally, service professionals with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app to register. 

There are currently about 220,000 ASE certified professionals that work in collision repair shops, dealerships, independent shops, auto parts stores, fleets, colleges and schools all across the country.



