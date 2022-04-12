Recycled Rides Gives Away 2 Refurbished Vehicles in Missouri

April 12, 2022—Last week in Springfield, Missouri, two residents were presented vehicles from the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. This giveaway also included support from Crash Champions collision repair, Geico insurance and Enterprise car rental as well as the businesses Keystone Automotive, Henry's Towing, Highway 160 Auto Salvage, Youngblood Nissan and Bud's Tire and Wheel.

According to a press release, the vehicles were a 2017 Chevy Sonic and a 2016 Nissan Rogue, which were refurbished by Crash Champions and presented at the South Springfield Crash Champions location. The recipients were selected by the Springfield Dream Center and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

“My family and I could not be more grateful for this wonderful gift,” Said Kevin Cross in the press release. Cross was one of the giveaway recipients. “Having a reliable vehicle that we can count on for getting to work, running errands, and taking part in everyday family activities–especially with our children–is a truly life-changing opportunity and one that we will never take for granted. We are all incredibly thankful to the organizations and individuals who made this possible.”

The NABC Recycled Rides program includes input from many different facets of the collision repair industry. The program repairs and donates vehicles to families or individuals in need of dependable transportation.

“Crash Champions is a national company, but every one of our shops is connected into their local community,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions. “The Recycled Rides program is a perfect example of how we can contribute in our own way to improve the lives of our neighbors. We are collision repair experts, and it’s wonderful to use that expertise to help a family in need with something as important as safe and reliable transportation.”

Image: Recycled Rides Program and Crash Champions



