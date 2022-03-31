MENU

News

CDK Global Expands Financial Support of ASE Education Foundation

March 31, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
March 31, 2022—CDK Global has expanded its support of the ASE Education Foundation with a second donation of $20,000 to provide technician toolboxes to aspiring automotive students with a demonstrated need.

“One of the biggest challenges for entry-level automotive technicians is acquiring the basic tools needed to begin their careers,” Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president says in a company press release. “The cost of tools can be an especially difficult barrier for those from low-income households.”

According to data provided by CDK, 94 percent of students who focus on a career and technical education course of study graduate from high school on time versus 86 percent for other high school students. Even with a student discount, sets of starter hand tools can cost $1,000 to $2,000, and this can discourage otherwise promising students from pursuing automotive service and collision careers before they even get started. 

“For many students, purchasing their own tools can be a weighted and unnecessary stress when entering the workforce,” says Amy Byrne, chief human resources and communications officer for CDK Global. “Through our partnership with the ASE Education Foundation, we are helping ensure students receive the valuable resources they need for their paths to success in the automotive industry.”



The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

