Volkswagen recalls 246K Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs

March 21, 2022—Volkswagen has recalled all 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport vehicles in the United States and Canada for a wiring issue that could affect airbags, windows, and brakes, reports CNBC.

The damaged wiring could lead to airbags deploying late, leading to injury in the event of an accident, and its electronic parking brake engaging at low vehicle speeds.

Volkswagen does not have a solution as of yet, but is offering a reimbursement program for recalled vehicles.