News

Insurers Elected to CAPA’s Board of Directors

March 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
March 17, 2022 – According to a press release, The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), has elected five new insurer members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are: Brian Fening; Liberty Mutual Insurance; Kim Hare, Farmers Insurance; Troy Penry, GEICO; Michelle Perez, Progressive Insurance; and Cheryl Schaefer, State Farm Mutual Insurance. The Board of Directors is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.

“CAPA is pleased and honored to welcome these new members to its Board of Directors,” Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA Board of Directors says in the release. “Their leadership and experience are vital to CAPA’s mission – ensuring consumers have access to high-quality automotive replacement parts and services by identifying sustainable options at competitive prices. The unique insights into the collision repair industry that our Board of Directors provides to CAPA play a key role in the success of the nation’s foremost parts certification program.”

CAPA’s current Board of Directors include: Clark Plucinski – The Boyd Group (Chairman); Justin Jude – LKQ Corporation; Chris Northup – Professional Parts, Inc.; Sandee Lindorfer – Allstate Insurance; Kim Hare – Farmers Insurance; Troy Penry – GEICO; Brian Fening – Liberty Mutual Insurance; Jim Gadberry – Nationwide Insurance; Michelle Perez – Progressive Insurance; Cheryl Schaefer – State Farm Mutual Insurance; Patrick Burnett – USAA Insurance; Bill Lawrence – 1st Certified Collision Centers; Tim Adelmann – Driven Brands; Jack Gillis – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety; and Gavin Campbell – Intertek


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

