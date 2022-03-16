CARSTAR Opens New Location in Virginia

March 16, 2022—According to a company press release, CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Mechanicsville in Virginia.

Alan Conner, owner of three CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center locations, got his start working in his parent’s facility.

“Growing up in a family-owned business, you learn how to treat employees and customers as an extension of your family,” Conner says in the release. “We work hard to provide the highest level of service and repair quality to our customers, because we want the community to be able to count on us. We’re blessed to be opening this newest facility and have exciting plans to enhance this repair center’s capabilities while maintaining the highest level of customer experience.”

the new location is a 9,650-square-foot facility on an acre of property. The team recently renovated the customer lobby to create a welcoming environment and is making significant updates in its shop equipment and capabilities. The team is working towards earning its I-CAR Gold certification and has plans to earn OEM accreditations soon.

“Alan is a deeply engaged franchise owner, and like many within our CARSTAR family, want to be at the forefront of operational excellence within our industry,” Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands, says in the release. "We are thrilled to see Alan expand his operations to support new communities in Virginia.”



