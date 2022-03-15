MENU

National Auto Body Council Gains Partner

March 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 15, 2022 –According to a press release, the National Auto Body Council announced that Certified Collision Group has joined the organization as a level one partner.

Certified Collision Group will work alongside companies across the collision repair industry to help serve communities with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to welcome Certified Collision Group to the National Auto Body Council,” Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC says in the release. “Certified Collision Group is rapidly growing and includes many of the nation’s top collision repair shops as its members. We look forward to having them engaged in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project.”

Certified Collision Group says in the release that it's excited to become a level one partner with NABC. 

“NABC’s commitment to serving the greater good is near and dear to CCG’s mission,” Marty Evans, COO of CCG says.  “We can now proudly support (our businesses) their desires to give back in their own communities through NABC. On behalf of our 700-plus locations around the country, we look forward to working side-by-side with NABC helping bring joy to so many who deserve a hand up.”

To read the full release, visit www.NationalautoBodyCouncil.org

