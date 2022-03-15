CCC Report Shows Accelerated Innovation in P&C Insurance Economy

March 15, 2022– CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) has released CCC Crash Course 2022. The report offers insights on economic, social and technology trends impacting and reshaping the insurance economy, including shifts in driving behavior, advances in vehicle technology and the record pace of growth in digitization across the insurance economy.

This year's report explores the future of digital journeys in the wake of disruption: supply versus demand, labor shortages, inflation, increasing vehicle technology and more complex repairs. The report draws insights based on 260 million claims-related transactions, 50 billion miles of driving data, and millions of auto bodily injury and personal injury protection medical payments and casualty claims.

“After tracking key trends for so many years, we can confidently say the P&C insurance and automotive industry landscape has been forever changed,” Susanna Gotsch, senior director and industry analyst CCC says. “The disruption experienced over the last two years has accelerated the pace of innovation driven by everything from supply chain and labor to climate change.”



