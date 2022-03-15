MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0322 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Take Stock in Your Work Culture

Caliber’s Angie Babin Takes the Reigns at TechForce

Rains: The Danger of Being an Insider

Numbers: The Industry’s Social Media Usage

The SOP: Ten Tips on How to Go Lean

Stepping Away When Everything Goes Wrong

Snap Shop: Lacey Collision Center

Get Your Payroll Under Control

2022 Best Workplaces: Maryland Collision Centers

The Benefits of Passive Income

Cropper: The Importance of Vendor Relations

Service King Looks to New CFO to Help Push Past Revenue Struggles

News

CCC Report Shows Accelerated Innovation in P&C Insurance Economy

March 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CCC Crash Course report innovation insurance
Crash Course 2018 Takeaway
A Q&A with Susanna Gotsch, CCC director industry analysis, on the Crash Course 2018 report.

March 15, 2022 CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) has released CCC Crash Course 2022. The report offers insights on economic, social and technology trends impacting and reshaping the insurance economy, including shifts in driving behavior, advances in vehicle technology and the record pace of growth in digitization across the insurance economy.  

This year's report explores the future of digital journeys in the wake of disruption: supply versus demand, labor shortages, inflation, increasing vehicle technology and more complex repairs. The report draws insights based on 260 million claims-related transactions, 50 billion miles of driving data, and millions of auto bodily injury and personal injury protection medical payments and casualty claims.

“After tracking key trends for so many years, we can confidently say the P&C insurance and automotive industry landscape has been forever changed,” Susanna Gotsch, senior director and industry analyst CCC says. “The disruption experienced over the last two years has accelerated the pace of innovation driven by everything from supply chain and labor to climate change.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

National Auto Body Council Gains Partner

Report: Vehicle Aftermarket Sector Rebounds

Related Articles

Report Shows FCA, PSA Trailing in AV Race

Enterprise Report Shows Increases in LOR

Drinking and Driving Survey Shows Insurance Misconceptions

You must login or register in order to post a comment.