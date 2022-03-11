MENU

Dents.co Becomes CIECA Corporate Member

March 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
March 11, 2022—According to a press release by the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA), Dents.co has become a CIECA Corporate Member.

Dents.co’s flagship product is a mobile app designed to measure body panel damage using artificial intelligence dent detection, paired with geometric algorithms powered by depth data from camera sensors.

“We created the app to help reduce friction negotiating repair times and help repairs get underway more quickly,” Dents.co founder Jonathan Pyle says in the release. “We recognized the need for this additional data while operating shops over the past several years."

He adds that the increasing trend of remote collaboration between estimators and adjusters begged for the ability to share the scale of the damage with more detail than a photo can provide.

 “We joined CIECA because we believe in its mission and understand the importance of communication standards when developing software for the industry,” Pyle says. “We believe standards are important for the industry because they promote the ability for businesses to utilize their data. Harnessing this data, shops can provide greater customer service, get repairs done quickly, and most importantly, ensure repairs are done safely and correctly for the customer."

