1Collision Adds Social Media Manager

March 1, 2022— According to a press release by 1Collision, the company has added Victoria Antonelli as social media manager. Antonelli will work closely with the 1Collision team to support the company’s marketing strategy and help its affiliated repair centers with their social media efforts.

“I’m looking forward to working with the 1Collision team and sharing my skill set,” Antonelli says in the release. “Since social media has become so widespread, auto body shops have a great opportunity to gain, retain, and interact with customers through these platforms.”

Antonelli was the former online editor at Autobody News magazine. During her time there, she attended SEMA and NACE, interviewed and wrote about multiple shop owners and tech students, helped distribute news to shops across the country, curated industry-related websites, newsletters and social media platforms, and more.

“Victoria’s skill set, industry knowledge and desire to help our locations will be instrumental in assisting 1Collision achieve our marketing goals,” John Keller, Director of Business Operations at 1Collision says in the release. “We are excited to have her on our team and look forward to working with her.”







