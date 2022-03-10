MENU

News

Ford Targets 50 Percent EV Sales by 2030

March 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Mar. 10, 2022—By 2030, Ford plans for 50% of its annual vehicle sales to be electric. 

 

The automaker is committing $5 billion into its EV production this year, double its investment from a year ago.


This comes off of news that Ford will be reorganized into two units: Ford Blue, for traditional ICE and diesel-powered vehicles, and Ford Model E, for electric vehicles.


Ford continues to see demand for its electric models and will build more than 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2026, but unlike other automakers, Ford is not committing to phasing out gas-powered vehicles from his product line. 

