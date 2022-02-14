MENU

News

Report: Unemployment Benefits Kept Millions From Working

February 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 14, 2022—A report from the Texas Public Policy Foundation has found increased federal unemployment benefits kept millions of Americans from returning to work, the Center Square reported.  

The report found that “three million more people stayed unemployed in states that maintained the increase in benefits versus the states that ended the program early.”

The federal unemployment payments ended in September of last year, but many states left months earlier. The report adds that states that refused the federal funds saw employment numbers increase by more than 2 million.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

