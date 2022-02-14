MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News

Hyundai, Kia Telling Asking 500K Vehicle Owners to Park Outside

February 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Hyundai

Feb. 11, 2022—Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of almost 500,000 vehicles to park outside and away from buildings, CNN reported.

The warning is coming due to a possible defect that can cause the vehicles to spontaneously catch fire, even when not running. 

 Hyundai issued a recall for 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL models and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs. Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. In total, Hyundai is recalling 357,830 vehicles while Kia is recalling 126,747.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia said it is aware of three vehicles that have caught fire. The companies also said owners could safely continue driving the vehicles, but they should be parked away from any buildings or structures.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Report: Unemployment Benefits Kept Millions From Working

American Family Insurance Raises Minimum Wage

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Hyundai, Kia Owners Sue Over Engine Defect Causing Fires

Kia Recalls 500K Vehicles Due to Air Bag Issue

Report: U.S. States Probing Kia, Hyundai for Vehicle Fires

You must login or register in order to post a comment.