Hyundai, Kia Telling Asking 500K Vehicle Owners to Park Outside

Feb. 11, 2022—Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of almost 500,000 vehicles to park outside and away from buildings, CNN reported.

The warning is coming due to a possible defect that can cause the vehicles to spontaneously catch fire, even when not running.

Hyundai issued a recall for 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL models and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs. Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. In total, Hyundai is recalling 357,830 vehicles while Kia is recalling 126,747.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia said it is aware of three vehicles that have caught fire. The companies also said owners could safely continue driving the vehicles, but they should be parked away from any buildings or structures.