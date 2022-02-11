MENU

News

Canadian Truck Blockade Hurting Auto Supply Chains

February 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
closed sign

Feb. 11, 2022—The Canadian truckers blockade is posing a risk to the auto industry's supply chain, Reuters reported. 

The blockade has been caused by nearly two-week long protests against COVID-19 pandemic mandates. The blockade has, at times, halted or sharply slowed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario. The bridge, Canada's busiest link to the United States, accounts for about 25 percent of trade between Canada and the United States as it is used to transport vehicles and parts.

Stellantis has already cut shifts to combat the parts shortages caused by the blockade. U.S. officials are reportedly in close touch with Canadian officials on the issue.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

